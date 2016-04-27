BN Living: Ella Mo celebrates Birthday with Beautiful Maternity Photoshoot by M12 Photography

Beautiful Emmanuela Adenugba, popularly known as Ella Mo recently celebrated her birthday with a lovely maternity photoshoot session by M12 Photography which she shared with BN Living. The fashion blogger who is expecting her second child is photographed in four different outfits; a flowy blue dress which she compliments with flowers, an enchanting black gown tailored by Tiana Sagoh, a casual T-shirt […] The post BN Living: Ella Mo celebrates Birthday with Beautiful Maternity Photoshoot by ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 28, 2017

from Bella Naija

