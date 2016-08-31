Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features actress Ini Edo and Designer Tolu Bally in this multicoloured shirt and skirt by 2207. Ini styled her 2207 fit with a black peep toe heels by Chanel, a Hermes Birkin bag and Fendi shades for a day of run around. Also on the corporate side, Tolu styled hers with […] The post BN Pick Your Fave: Ini Edo and Tolu Bally in 2207 appeared first on BellaNaija.

