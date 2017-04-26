BN Pick Your Fave: Jackie Appiah and Abbyke Domina in Abbyke Domina.
Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features Jackie Appiah and Abbyke Domina in this monochrome top and pants from Abbyke Domina. Keeping it simple in South Africa, Jackie rocks her outfit with a brown shoulder purse and flats. Wearing hers to a private movie screening, Abbyke also kept it simple and chic. Pick Your Fave!
