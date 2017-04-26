16

Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features Jackie Appiah and Abbyke Domina in this monochrome top and pants from Abbyke Domina. Keeping it simple in South Africa, Jackie rocks her outfit with a brown shoulder purse and flats. Wearing hers to a private movie screening, Abbyke also kept it simple and chic.  Pick Your Fave! The post BN Pick Your Fave: Jackie Appiah and Abbyke Domina in Abbyke Domina. appeared first on BellaNaija.
