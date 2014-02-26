19

views
Unfave

BN Style Exclusive: Wana Sambo’s #WSEdit titled “Identity” features Vimbai Mutinhiri

The all-new Wana Sambo editorial #WSEdit titled “Identity” features Zimbabwean TV host and anchor, Vimbai Mutinhiri as the face of this collection. The #WSEdit from the renowned Nigerian ready to wear brand has seen collaborations with A-Listers like Damilola Adegbite, Adesua Etomi Wellington, Beverly Naya and Adunni Ade. Not forgetting said collaborations with our international and […] The post BN Style Exclusive: Wana Sambo’s #WSEdit titled “Identity” features Vimbai Mutinhiri ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 29, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. BN Style Exclusive: Wana Sambo’s #WSEdit titled “Identity” features Vimbai Mutinhiri
    added August 29, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. BN Style Exclusive: Your Behind the Scenes Look at Andrea Iyamah’s 2014 Swimwear Collection
    added February 26, 2014 from Bella Naija
  3. Wana Sambo’s #WSBloggerEdit for this Month features a Demure & Uber-Stylish Lola OJ
    added March 13, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. BN Collection To Closet: Rita Dominic in Wana Sambo
    added May 16, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. Wana Sambo’s #WSBloggerEdit for this Month features Paula Okunzuwa in the Jessica Pearson set
    added June 13, 2016 from Bella Naija