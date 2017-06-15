Last night at the #DSTVMVCA actress Nomzamo Mbatha was channelling glamour girl vibes along with an extremely attractive twist to androgyny. The gorgeous lady donned two fabulous outfits for the award show; the first was a thigh high slit sequined dress beautifully styled by Harrison T. Crite with gold block heeled sandals. Her soft glam makeup was a […] The post BN Style Spotlight: Nomzamo Mbatha’s Stunning Outfits for #DSTVMVCA appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 27, 2017

from Bella Naija

