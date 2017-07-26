5

views
Unfave

BN Style Spotlight: Stephanie Linus’ Perfect Pink look for #MBGN2017

Nollywood Actress Stephanie Linus was one of the judges at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2017 pageant last night. She dazzled in a stunning pink dress and no doubt looked red carpet fabulous! The gorgeous outfit which was designed by Enthyst Fashion Klinik had bold ruffles on the neck and snug her waist perfectly before flowing all the way […] The post BN Style Spotlight: Stephanie Linus’ Perfect Pink look for #MBGN2017 appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 16, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. BN Style Spotlight: Stephanie Linus at the 2017 Glitz Style Awards
    added August 20, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. BN Style Spotlight: Kim Kardashian’s Sultry look for Tom Ford #NYFWSS18 Show
    added September 07, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. BN Style Spotlight: Rihanna’s flaming Hot Looks for the Valerian Movie premieres
    added July 26, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage’s Stunning Outfit for City People Music Awards
    added August 07, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. BN Style Spotlight: Nomzamo Mbatha’s Stunning Outfits for #DSTVMVCA
    added August 27, 2017 from Bella Naija