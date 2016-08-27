17

BN TV: Episode 9 of Comedy Series ‘Professor Johnbull’ is Here | Watch “Street School”

The latest episode of “Professor Johnbull” slams child abuse. Entitled Street School, this episode projects how minors are lured from their homes, especially in the villages, to the cities with the promise of greener pastures and continuation of their education, only to be turned to househelps and street hawkers by their masters who renege on […] The post BN TV: Episode 9 of Comedy Series ‘Professor Johnbull’ is Here | Watch “Street School” appeared first on BellaNaija.
