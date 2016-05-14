Sewing is a truly beautiful skill, Vlogger Stitched with Nedoux is here to make your DIY sewing easy. Stitched with Nedoux makes the classic timeless design, ‘Iro and Buba’ in her new DIY video. The Buba is a boxy blouse that is literally 3 folded rectangles stitched together and the Iro is a wrapper. Watch The post BN TV: Learn How to Make the Traditional Iro and Buba by Seamstress ‘Stitched with Nedoux’ appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added June 16, 2017

from Bella Naija

