24

views
Unfave

BoI commits N4bn to underserved micropreneurs through 23 MFBs

Added January 09, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. BoI commits N4bn to underserved micropreneurs through 23 MFBs
    added January 09, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. BoI unveils initiative to reduce unemployment
    added February 28, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Sterling Bank commits N500m to environmental sustainability
    added January 01, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. 2017 Budget: FG commits N12bn to decongest hospitals
    added December 19, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. NCC, telcos to attract investments through spectrum trading
    added December 12, 2016 from The Punch News