Ten people appeared in court in northeast Nigeria on Tuesday charged with breach of the peace and rioting after a protest march by the Boko Haram homeless. An official at the Wulari magistrates court in Maiduguri said the hearing took place under heavy security and the defendants were charged with rioting and breach of the peace. “It […]

Added September 26, 2017

