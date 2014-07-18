Boko Haram Attacks Military in Borno, 15 Terrorists Killed, Says Army

Michael Olugbode Just few days after President Muhammadu Buhari claimed that Boko Haram had been effectively defeated, the terrorists early friday attacked a military facility in Rann, in northern part of Borno State, injuring several soldiers in the process. A military source who confirmed the attack said that 15 members of the terrorists were killed, […]

Added December 30, 2016

