5

views
Unfave

Boko Haram confirms Chibok girls’ swap deal with FG in new video

Added May 12, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Boko Haram confirms Chibok girls’ swap deal with FG in new video
    added May 12, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Breaking: We are ‘in touch’ with Boko Haram over Chibok girls video – FG
    added August 14, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Abducted Chibok Girls Beg to be Freed in New Video
    added June 02, 2014 from Bella Naija
  4. Boko Haram: Shekau threatens attacks on Nigeria's Refineries in new video
    added February 20, 2014 from Nigerian Village Square
  5. ‘Shekau’ denies ceasefire deal with FG in new video
    added November 09, 2014 from Vanguard News