8

views
Unfave

Boko Haram created 54,911 widows, 52, 311 orphans—Shettima

Added July 26, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. B’Haram created 54,000 widows, destroyed 541 Borno schools – Shettima
    added February 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. B’Haram: Widows exceed 54,911 official figure, says Shettima
    added July 25, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Photos: Nigerian Army hands over widows and children of Boko Haram terrorists to Borno State Govt
    added September 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Two-word lesson Abubakar should learn from Boko Haram
    added January 26, 2012 from Daily Trust
  5. Boko Haram not faceless, says Borno governor
    added February 19, 2012 from The Nation