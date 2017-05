Some security agencies have deployed personnel in the 24 Local Government Areas of Borno State. They are the communities liberated from the Boko Haram insurgents by the military. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Damian Chukwu, told newsmen in Maiduguri that his command had deployed its men in almost all the liberated communities. […]

Added May 16, 2017

