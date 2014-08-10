login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
What life is all about to me — Bishop Peace Okonkwo
Boko Haram slit four villagers’ throats in revenge killings
There’s time bomb over our heads, Nwuche warns chairman
Garlands, as world boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather comes to Nigeria
Nepad, NGO and strange interpretations of Whistle-blowing Policy
Trending Nigerian News
Pastor beheads boy, buries head at church’s alter – Police
Soldier sentenced to death for killing Boko Haram Suspect in Borno
Eguma wants response v FCIU
How I started Cultivating 200Acres of land in Eruwa with an initial capital of 20k
Tristan Thompson called a victim of the Kardashian curse after he failed to score any points in two out of three games in the NBA finals
7
views
Boko Haram slit four villagers’ throats in revenge killings
Added June 09, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Boko Haram slit four villagers’ throats in revenge killings
added June 09, 2017 from
Vanguard News
BOKO HARAM ATTACKS CHADIAN VILLAGE OF NGOUBOUA OVERNIGHT, KILLING SEVERAL PEOPLE - RESIDENTS, SECURITY SOURCE
added February 13, 2015 from
Reuters Nigeria
Boko Haram Seizes Four Towns In Borno And Yobe States
added August 10, 2014 from
Sahara Reporters
Boko Haram invades Adamawa village, army warns sect’s sympathisers
added January 03, 2017 from
The Punch News
Boko Haram sacks Borno village
added August 22, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us