35

views
Unfave

Boko Haram: Troops can’t do well in rainy season -Minister

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, on Thursday regretted that the nation’s troops fighting the Boko Haram sect cannot dominate the environment in rainy season like they were doing during dry season. Notwithstanding the challenge, Dan-Ali said efforts were ongoing to stop the ambushes being experienced regularly. The minister spoke with State […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 27, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Boko Haram: Troops can’t do well in rainy season -Minister
    added July 27, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. “Buhari might not be grounded in both the economy and foreign affairs, he is doing well in fighting Boko Haram and Corruption” – Obasanjo
    added May 10, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. Corruption In Nigeria's Military And Security Forces: A Weapon In Boko Haram’s Hands-Transparency International
    added June 19, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  4. Boko Haram amnesty: CAN carpets JNI over comment on Oritsejafor, others
    added April 20, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. Behaviours change, but consumers can’t do without cars —Ikudinakin
    added January 14, 2017 from The Punch News