Boko Haram used 145 girls for suicide attacks in seven months — Investigation

Olaleye Aluko Boko Haram terrorists have so far used more than 145 girls in suicide bombing missions between January and July 2017, a SUNDAY PUNCH investigation has shown. The figure, sourced from the military anti-insurgency operation, Operation Lafiya Dole, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Borno State Police Command could be higher as some […]

Added August 06, 2017

