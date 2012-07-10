12

views
Unfave

Boko Haram used 145 girls for suicide attacks in seven months — Investigation

Olaleye Aluko Boko Haram terrorists have so far used more than 145 girls in suicide bombing missions between January and July 2017, a SUNDAY PUNCH investigation has shown. The figure, sourced from the military anti-insurgency operation, Operation Lafiya Dole, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Borno State Police Command could be higher as some […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 06, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Woman reveals how Boko Haram prepared little girls for suicide bombing missions
    added May 19, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Nigeria's Boko Haram takes credit for Sunday attacks on Christians
    added July 10, 2012 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  3. UNICEF: Africa Terror group Boko Haram using more children for suicide attacks
    added April 14, 2017 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  4. UN report details how Boko Haram used 90 children for suicide bombings in Nigeria
    added May 04, 2017 from Vanguard News
  5. Dollar Drops Below N400/$ for First Time in Seven Months
    added March 22, 2017 from This Day News