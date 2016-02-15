login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Great things happen when Meat meets Whiskey! Check Out Episode 1 of Jack Daniel’s Brothers of the Grill Cookout with Chef Fregz
Cop shoots man for picking stolen money
President Buhari met with my father – Emeka Ojukwu
Ignite your Passion for Music by attending this Music Course & Conference by The Royal School of Church Music & Lagos Music Academy | Sept. 4th – 9th
FIFA intervenes in Cameroon to try to end bickering
Trending Nigerian News
Govs to Meet Buhari Friday over Final Tranche of Paris Club Refund
Nigeria to join aviation emission reduction implementation by 2021
NNPC, IOCs join forces against oil, gas sabotage
FG inaugurates N61bn local content intervention fund today
Strong Value Chain to Boost Rice Production
14
views
Bombardment forces 68 Boko Haram terrorists to surrender
Added August 24, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Bombardment forces 68 Boko Haram terrorists to surrender
added August 24, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Photos: Cameroonian troops hand over suspected Boko Haram terrorists to the Nigerian Army, hostages rescued
added February 15, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Cameroon hands over suspected Boko Haram terrorists to Nigeria
added February 15, 2016 from
The Punch News
Photo: 9 key Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops
added March 16, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Air Force Jet Foils Ambush against Ground Troops, Kills 15 Boko Haram Terrorists
added June 20, 2016 from
This Day News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us