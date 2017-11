Michael Olugbode, in Maiduguri Eighteen persons were wednesday killed in Borno State as suicide bombers launched audacious attacks on the troubled town. Twenty-nine persons were injured in the attacks that threw the state capital into panic. It was learnt that four suicide bombers, two males and two females, targeted a community in the outskirts of […]

