BoT petitions police over Sheriff’s forceful takeover of PDP secretariat

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has petitioned the police over the alleged forceful entrance into the party’s national secretariat by the national leadership of the party. Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, who disclosed this while speaking with our correspondent in Abuja on Friday, said that it […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 24, 2017
from The Punch News

