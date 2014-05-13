login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Day Rohr got it wrong
Folasade Olashore
Kaduna government, Igbo leaders dismiss rumour of attack, killings
Economic recovery plan: Government must frontally face issues of revenue generation, mobilisation, says Adeosun
Ronaldo wants to quit Real Madrid
Trending Nigerian News
Video: Wife of politician allegedly caught cheating on her husband in Delta
We’ll Maintain Our Membership Irrespective of S’Court Verdict, Says Fayose
I’ll take presidential powers out of Buhari’s hand as next Nigerian president – Fayose
Boy born with two faces survives all odds
Jonathan’s campaign Finance Director declared wanted
21
views
Boy born with two faces survives all odds
Added June 16, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Boy born with two faces survives all odds
added June 16, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Babies with two faces survive against odds
added May 13, 2014 from
The Punch News
Man born with two extra legs on his back pleads for medical help to get rid of them
added November 03, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
I was told that I gave birth to a problem –Mother of boy born with malformed genitals, exposed bladder
added July 01, 2016 from
The Punch News
Woman born with two vaginas who doctors told she was infertile is now pregnant
added April 18, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us