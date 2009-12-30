Brandzone’s National Branding Conference to Discuss National Growth

Brandzone in collaboration with the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) founded by Professor Pat Utomi is hosting a 2-day National Branding Conference themed ‘Branding: A Catalyst for Development and Growth’ in Lagos next month. The conference is designed to create a distinct image that will position the nation positively in the minds of her […]

Added September 20, 2017

