Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday night after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina’s campaign stumbled after the shock suspension of Lionel Messi. Five-time champions Brazil had been left waiting in suspense after goals from Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Marcelo handed them a 3-0 […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added March 29, 2017

from This Day News