Brazilian police have detained the head of the country’s Olympic committee in Rio de Janeiro. Carlos Nuzman has been investigated as part of a cash-for-votes probe after the bid for the Rio 2016 Olympics was won. The arrest is part of the corruption investigation, known as Operation Unfair Play. Mr Nuzman has previously denied all […]

Added October 05, 2017

from This Day News