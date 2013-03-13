14

views
Unfave

Breaking: 200-year-old falling oak tree kills 11, injures 15 at religious festival

Added August 15, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Falling tree kills 11 at religious festival
    added August 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. [BREAKING] 12-year-old girl bomber killed in Maiduguri
    added January 16, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Fear haunts community as 200-year-old tree goes down… destroys building
    added March 13, 2013 from Vanguard News
  4. 12-year-old boy who almost killed a female classmate with acid over good grades, has reportedly been expelled
    added June 29, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Nigerian nurse allegedly breaks 98-year-old patient’s leg, killing her
    added May 29, 2017 from The Punch News