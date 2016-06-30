14

views
Unfave

Breaking: Appeal Court sets aside Omatseye conviction over alleged N1.5b scam

Added May 11, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Breaking: Appeal Court sets aside Omatseye conviction over alleged N1.5b scam
    added May 11, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. [BREAKING]: Ondo election: Appeal Court sets aside Justice Abang’s judgment 
    added November 23, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Court sends Fintiri to prison over alleged N1.9bn fraud
    added June 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Orubebe Asks Appeal Court to Set Aside His Conviction
    added October 12, 2016 from This Day News
  5. Governor Ikpeazu Wins as Appeal Court Sets Aside Justice Abang’s Judgment
    added August 18, 2016 from This Day News