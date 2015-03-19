BREAKING: Buhari’s wife returns from London, says President recuperating
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, in the early hours of Tuesday returned from London, United Kingdom, one week after she travelled to join her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari who is receiving medical treatment in the British capital. Mrs. Buhari left the country last week Tuesday, three weeks after her husband […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added June 06, 2017
from The Punch News