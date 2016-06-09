27

BREAKING: Buhari sends ‘revised’ list of ambassadorial nominees to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a revised list of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for legislative approval. President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read Buhari’s letter to the lawmakers during plenary on Thursday. The Senate had rejected the first version of the list due to over 250 petitions against the nominees, two of […] The post BREAKING: Buhari sends ‘revised’ list of ambassadorial nominees to Senate appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
