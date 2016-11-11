11

views
Unfave

Breaking: Buhari to speak with Trump on phone 3:45 pm today

Added February 13, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Breaking: Buhari to speak with Trump on phone 3:45 pm today
    added February 13, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Trump breaks decades of US diplomacy to speak with Taiwan president
    added December 03, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Pres Buhari calls Sports Minister on phone to condole with him on the death of his first wife
    added February 01, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. No one can force Buhari to speak from UK –Adesina
    added January 26, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. I’m Prepared to Work with Trump on Working Class Issues – Bernie Sanders | WATCH
    added November 11, 2016 from Bella Naija