BREAKING: Catalan leader to make announcement today

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will make a statement at 1130 GMT on Thursday, the regional government said, amid speculation he could declare independence from Spain or call new elections. The Catalan government said he would make an announcement, without giving further details. Puigdemont is under intense pressure from members of his party to call early […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 26, 2017

from The Punch News

