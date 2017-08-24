7

views
Unfave

BREAKING: Catalan parliament speaker appears at Spain’s Supreme Court

 The former speaker of Catalonia’s sacked parliament Carme Forcadell appeared Thursday at Spain’s Supreme Court over her role in the region’s controversial independence drive. A judge may decide to detain Forcadell and some former lawmakers on charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds after Catalan lawmakers voted last month to split from Spain.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 09, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Kenya's Supreme Court begins hearing election challenge
    added August 28, 2017 from Guardian News
  2. Catalan parliament speaker to appear in court for sedition
    added November 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Kenya’s Supreme Court declares Presidential Election Results Invalid
    added September 01, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Kenya’s Supreme Court begins hearing election challenge
    added August 28, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. India’s Supreme Court rules Freedom of Sexual Orientation as Fundamental Human Right
    added August 24, 2017 from Bella Naija