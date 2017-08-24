BREAKING: Catalan parliament speaker appears at Spain’s Supreme Court

The former speaker of Catalonia’s sacked parliament Carme Forcadell appeared Thursday at Spain’s Supreme Court over her role in the region’s controversial independence drive. A judge may decide to detain Forcadell and some former lawmakers on charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds after Catalan lawmakers voted last month to split from Spain.

Added November 09, 2017

from The Punch News

