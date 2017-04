Ade Adesomoju, Abuja A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted bail to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on health grounds. Justice Nyako however barred the IPOB leader from granting press interview while on bail. The judge also gave a stern warning to the defendant not to participate in any […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 25, 2017

from The Punch News