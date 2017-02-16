4

BREAKING: Court orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani’s $37.5m mansion to FG

Oladimeji Ramon The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that a $37.5m mansion on Banana Island, Lagos linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government. The court also ordered that the sums of sums of $2,740,197.96 and N84,537,840.70 realised as rents on the property […]
