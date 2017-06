Ade Adesomoju, Abuja A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered a former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, and two of his former aides, to be remanded in Kuje Prisons, Abuja. Justice Gabriel Kolawole made the remand order after the three defendants were arraigned on 32 counts of diversion of a total sum […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 19, 2017

from The Punch News