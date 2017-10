Tagbo Umeike, the late friend of hip-pop star Davido died from suffocation, the Lagos State Acting Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal has said. Edgal, who spoke at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon, also announced that Davido has been reinvited for questioning. Details later…

