The operatives of the Department of State Service has raided the office of National Pension Commission (PenCom) in Abuja, following the refusal of the former Director General of the commission, Mrs Chinelo Anohu- Amazu, to hand over to her successor,after her sacking on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to reports, the ex-PenCom DG was […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 22, 2017

from The Punch News