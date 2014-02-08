8

BREAKING: Eight missing after landslide in Switzerland

Eight people, including German, Austrian and Swiss citizens, are missing following a landslide that forced the evacuation of several small villages in southeastern Switzerland on Wednesday, police said Thursday. “In the region of Val Bondasca, eight people who were there at the time of the landslide have not been found,” the Graubunden cantonal police said […]
