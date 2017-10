Roger Federer got one over his old rival Rafael Nadal to win the Shanghai Masters 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday in a showdown between the two best players on the planet. It was a 94th title for the Swiss legend, drawing him level with the great Ivan Lendl, and closes the gap on world number one […]

Added October 15, 2017

from The Punch News