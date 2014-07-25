17

views
Unfave

Breaking: Five fear killed as Senator Dino’s protest turns bloody in Kogi

Added June 12, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Five feared killed as students’ cultists invade Ekiti
    added July 28, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. BREAKING: Several feared dead as petrol tanker rams into bullion vans in Edo
    added December 08, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Pro-Palestinian Protest Turns Bloody In Zaria, As Troops Kill 5 Shiite Muslims
    added July 25, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  4. Six feared killed as Dickson’s victory party turns bloody
    added January 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Many feared killed as militants ambush soldiers in Delta
    added June 02, 2016 from The Punch News