27

views
Unfave

Breaking: Former Gov. Taraba state dies in US

Added June 28, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Breaking: Former Gov. Taraba state dies in US
    added June 28, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. DSS officer guarding gov’s wife dies in auto accident
    added February 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Corps member serving in Kastina state dies in a ghastly motor accident
    added March 20, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. BREAKING: Suntai, ex-Taraba gov dies in US
    added June 28, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Photos: NYSC member dies in fatal accident in Plateau state
    added June 15, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog