24

views
Unfave

BREAKING: Former Kogi gov, Idris Wada in EFCC custody

  Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday traced N500m to the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada. The money was said to be part of the N23bn allegedly disbursed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, through the then Director of Finance of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 06, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. BREAKING: Former Kogi gov, Idris Wada in EFCC custody
    added November 06, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Kogi Gov. Idris Wada Declares 3 Days of Mourning to Honour Audu
    added November 23, 2015 from Bella Naija
  3. BREAKING: : Former Abia gov Orji kalu joins APC
    added November 16, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Court denies Akingbola bail, to remain in EFCC custody
    added August 13, 2010 from Businessday Nigeria
  5. Abati, Obanikoro, FFK, others pose for photo in EFCC custody
    added December 17, 2016 from The Punch News