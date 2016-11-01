17

BREAKING: Former vice president Mnangagwa replaces Mugabe as ZANU-PF party chief

Robert Mugabe has been removed as president of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party and replaced by his former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, a party delegate told AFP on Sunday outside a meeting in Harare. “A resolution has been adopted to recall the president and elevate Mnangagwa as the party president,” said the delegate, who declined to […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 19, 2017
from The Punch News

