BREAKING: Former vice president Mnangagwa replaces Mugabe as ZANU-PF party chief

Robert Mugabe has been removed as president of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party and replaced by his former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, a party delegate told AFP on Sunday outside a meeting in Harare. “A resolution has been adopted to recall the president and elevate Mnangagwa as the party president,” said the delegate, who declined to […]

Added November 19, 2017

