BREAKING: French fashion giants LVMH, Kering ban ultra-thin models

A host of French-owned fashion labels spanning Christian Dior to Saint Laurent pledged Wednesday to ban ultra-thin models from their advertising and catwalk shows in response to criticism that the industry encourages anorexia. Two of the industry’s biggest holding companies, LVMH and Kering, unveiled a charter “to ensure the well-being of models” which will also […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 06, 2017
from The Punch News

