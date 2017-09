BREAKING: French reporter back home after Turkish terror charges

The young French journalist Loup Bureau arrived back in Paris on Sunday, “tired but relieved”, after being detained for more than seven weeks in a Turkish jail on terror charges. The 27-year-old’s case had heightened alarm in Europe over press freedoms under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who launched a wide-ranging crackdown after last year’s […]

September 17, 2017

