The eye of Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday, pummelling the island as a Category Four storm with winds of 155 miles (250 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Centre said. The centre of the storm came ashore near Yabucoa in southeastern Puerto Rico around 6:15 am (1015 GMT), the forecasters […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 20, 2017

from The Punch News