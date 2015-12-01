14

BREAKING: I need longer period of rest, says Buhari

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said results of the series of medical checkups he carried out in the cause of his medical vacation had shown that he needed a longer period of rest. He said this necessitated his staying back in London, United Kingdom longer than initially planned. The President said this […] The post BREAKING: I need longer period of rest, says Buhari appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
