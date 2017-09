Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri Youths numbering over 200 on Tuesday set ablaze the palace of the traditional ruler of Obollo Autonomous community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government of Imo state, Eze Edwin Mbaeyi. A source in the community, who simply identified himself as Collins told our correspondent that the palace was burnt over the refusal of the monarch […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 12, 2017

from The Punch News