Latest Nigerian News
President departs for New York after meeting with Kano, Borno, Sokoto state governors
Saraki to meet CSOs over N3bn yearly salary for senators
Bomb scare forces BA flight evacuation in Paris
Gambian Jollof over Nigerian or Ghanaian – Mr Eazi on Channel 4 | WATCH
Okebula: NECO Certificates now Globally Recognised
Trending Nigerian News
No hiding place for IPOB members in Anambra – Obiano
United Nations Lends Megaphone to Genocidal Military Dictator Buhari
We’ll shock Eagles- says Zambia captain
“A Lot Of Nigerian Girls Have Lost Their Lives Here, Some Have Run Mad And Some Are Not Functioning Properly Again” – Nigerian Woman Working As Maid In Oman Cries For Help
Breaking: IPOB mobilizing to humiliate Buhari in U.S, group raises the alarm
Breaking: IPOB mobilizing to humiliate Buhari in U.S, group raises the alarm
Added September 17, 2017
from Vanguard News
