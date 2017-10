The Islamic State group said it carried out a gun and bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in Kabul on Friday that killed at least 39 people, including children. “The martyrdom-seeking brother Abu Ammar al-Turkmani … succeeded in immersing himself with an explosive vest in a temple of the polytheists,” IS said in a message […]

