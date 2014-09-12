BREAKING: Istanbul court orders release of eight human rights activists
A Turkish court late Wednesday ordered the release of eight human rights activists including Amnesty International’s director of Turkey Idil Eser, an AFP correspondent at the court said. A total of 11 activists including a German and a Swedish national as well as Amnesty’s Eser went on trial in Istanbul on contested terror charges, seen […]
Added October 25, 2017
