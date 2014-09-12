6

views
Unfave

BREAKING: Istanbul court orders release of eight human rights activists

A Turkish court late Wednesday ordered the release of eight human rights activists including Amnesty International’s director of Turkey Idil Eser, an AFP correspondent at the court said. A total of 11 activists including a German and a Swedish national as well as Amnesty’s Eser went on trial in Istanbul on contested terror charges, seen […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 25, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Turkey court orders release of detained novelist Asli Erdogan
    added December 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Court orders release of El-Zakzaky, wife, awards N50m damages
    added December 02, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. BREAKING: Turkey court orders release of top journalist in newspaper trial
    added September 25, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Egypt orders closure of prominent human rights organisation
    added February 18, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. China human rights activist’s lawyers boycott trial
    added September 12, 2014 from The Punch News